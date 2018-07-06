English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm: Here is How to Buy
Redmi Note 5 Pro will be also available in two variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.
Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 pm: Here is How to Buy (Image: News18.com)
Redmi Note 5 Pro is all set go on sale today at 12 PM. Note 5 Pro, launched on February 14, will be available exclusively on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart Xiaomi’s mi.com. Redmi Note 5 Pro will be also available in two variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. As part of the sale, Flipkart is also giving some offers to the buyers. The customers can avail the cashback offer of Rs 2,200 from Reliance Jio. Those who make the payment on Mi.com using Paytm will get Rs 500 cashback; buyers will also get a free 3-month subscription for Hungama Music.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications
As for its specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
