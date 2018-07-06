English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 pm: Here is How to Buy

Redmi Note 5 Pro will be also available in two variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2018, 10:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 pm: Here is How to Buy
Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 pm: Here is How to Buy (Image: News18.com)
Redmi Note 5 Pro is all set go on sale tomorrow at 12 PM. Note 5 Pro, launched on February 14, will be available exclusively on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart. Redmi Note 5 Pro will be also available in two variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. Xiaomi has also partnered with Flipkart to provide several offers to the consumers.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi A2 Leaked Live Image Reveals Stock Android 8.1

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

As for its specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.

Also Read: Apple iOS 12's Beta Version May Have New iPad With FaceID

The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.

Also Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery