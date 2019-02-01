English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
»
1-min read

Redmi Note 7 India Launch Date Leaks, Expect Announcement on February 12

According to a leaked invite, Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi Note 7 in India on February 12 which could have a starting price of Rs 9,999.

Kunal Khullar | News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
There’s been a lot of anticipation around the new Redmi Note 7 which was announced in China last month. A few days back we saw Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain, posting an image of him along with Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun holding the Redmi Note 7 in his hand. This was a clear hint that the launch was imminent.

Now an invite for the alleged launch of the Redmi Note 7 in India has been leaked. According to the invite, Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi Note 7 in India on February 12. The invite also has the tagline “Apna Time Aayega” (Our Time Will Come) and an outline of the smartphone showing the water-drop notch design.

The all-new Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options along with 32GB and 64GB storage options.

At the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor. The company claims that the experience is elevated thanks to AI-backed software features. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.

The Redmi Note 7 is priced at CNY 999 (Rs 10,500 approx) for the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage, CNY 1,199 (Rs 12,500 approx) for the 4GB RAM version with 64GB storage, and CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,500 approx) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage option. It is being said that the starting price for the Redmi Note 7 in India will be Rs 9,999.

