Redmi Note 7 Open Sales Begin in India via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications And More
The Redmi Note 7 will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home, and offline stores. The smartphone sells for Rs 9,999. This price is for the 3GB RAM model. The 4GB RAM model sells for Rs 11,999.
Xiaomi India announced that the Redmi Note 7 will go on open sale in the country beginning April 17. Which means you will be able to purchase a Redmi Note 7 throughout the day and night via Flipkart and mi.com. The open sale format for the smartphone kicks off at 12 pm on 17 April. The Redmi Note 7 will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home, and offline stores. The smartphone sells for Rs 9,999. This price is for the 3GB RAM model. The 4GB RAM model sells for Rs 11,999.
The Redmi Note 7 features a glass finish at the back and a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, waterdrop notch (as the company calls a dot-notch) and is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options coupled with either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage.
Both the variants include the option of adding a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for expanding the storage. There’s a dual camera setup at the back but unlike the 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor which was featured on the Chinese version, has been replaced. Instead you get a 12-megapixel sensor with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front there is a 13-megapixel camera which is the same as the China variant. The camera app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the camera performance and includes features like portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition.
Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared and dual-SIM support. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. It will be offered in three colours including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue.MIUI 10.2.7.0
