Redmi Note 7 Pro 6+64GB Variant Launched in India at Rs 15,999

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi, has launched its bestseller smartphone, the new Redmi Note 7 Pro, in India on July 3. While the Redmi Note 7 Pro’s two variants, 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM+128GB internal storage, came to India in February, its third variant with 6GB RAM+64GB internal storage variant will go on sale in India at 12 noon on July 4 and can be purchased via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. The newest smartphone of Xiaomi to be launched in India, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available at the price of Rs 15,999.

However, Redmi is combining the sale with an attractive offer to lure more number of customers. The new offer on the Redmi Note 7 Pro includes a Jio data offer on prepaid recharges of Rs 198 and above. Meanwhile, the Airtel customers are eligible for receiving up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited calling and Airtel Thanks benefits.

The earlier two variants were ranged at different prices from Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/64GB variant. While Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB/64GB variant was priced at Rs 13, 999, the Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/128GB variant was priced at Rs 16,999. The rest of the specifications of the new variant, including the processor, display and camera remain unchanged.

The latest variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC and features a 6.3" FHD+ LCD. For photos and videos, the phone has a 13-mexapixel selfie camera on the front, with a dual camera setup at the back, combining 48-mexapixel primary camera and 5-mexapixel depth sensor units. It runs on Android Pie 9 and has a 4,000 mAh battery.