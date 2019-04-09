Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/128GB Variant Sale Begins 12PM Tomorrow, Ahead of Realme 3 Pro Launch

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is set to get a more powerful configuration tomorrow. The Xiaomi sub-brand had initially launched the mid-range smartphone in only the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage option. However, it is only now that the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant will go up for sale. The device is slated to be available to users via a flash sale on Flipkart and Mi India’s official online store at 12PM on April 10.

To drive engagement and build up hype around the launch, Redmi India is giving out F-codes that can be used to buy the smartphone at the time of flash sale. Xiaomi has previously claimed that this particular variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro has been the most in demand, ever since the smartphone was officially unveiled last month. It does not come across as surprising, as the Redmi Note 7 Pro tends to provide good value for money, going by its pricing and configuration.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, and will offer 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of native storage from tomorrow. It features a 6.3-inch, full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, which houses a 13-megapixel front camera. To the rear, the Redmi Note 7 Pro features its USP — the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera, accompanied by a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, depending on the configuration that you buy.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will soon be competing against the Realme 3 Pro, which is now expected to launch soon. Like the Redmi maverick, the Realme 3 Pro is also expected to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera, although it is expected to house a different sensor inside. The Realme 3 Pro is also expected to be powered by the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, along with 4GB RAM. However, speculations suggest that it may only feature 32GB native storage, which may be a spot of bother.

That said, it is also expected to be priced competitively in order to take the competition to Xiaomi’s dominance in India. It remains to be seen how the mid-range battle spices up, with Realme and Redmi clearly taking centrestage right now.