Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Redmi Note 7 Pro Getting MIUI 11 Update in India: Here's What's New

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro is a popular mid-range smartphone that was already slated as one of the firsts to be receiving the MIUI 11 update.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
Redmi Note 7 Pro Getting MIUI 11 Update in India: Here's What's New
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. (File Photo)

Xiaomi is reportedly rolling out the MIUI 11 update to users of its Redmi Note 7 Pro mid-range smartphone in India. The MIUI 11 firmware update has not yet been announced officially, and is apparently being rolled out in phases. Only a handful of users have posted on Xiaomi's official forum regarding receiving the new firmware update, and by the looks of it, most users of the Redmi Note 7 Pro might need to wait for a few more days to receive the update via the automatic, OTA update channel.

Announced at the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, the MIUI 11 update does not bring a drastic overhaul of the custom interface. Instead, it focuses on minimal optimisations to significantly better the user experience. The MIUI 11 update being rolled out to Redmi Note 7 Pro apparently come with Google's security patch for October 2019, along with the Xiaomi-implemented interface changes. These include minimal, industrial design patterns, dynamic sound and font, a new File Manager, a floating calculator, new notification and wallpaper adjustments on the lock screen, and more such interface tweaks. Even the system-wide Dark Mode has been improved to look more refined.

The MIUI 11 update for Redmi Note 7 Pro reportedly measures close to 750MB, and is almost certainly being rolled out in phases. Isolated reports have further stated that the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7s are also reeiving the update in India right now. The three devices under the Note 7 lineup were in the first list of MIUI 11 update candidates, which also included Redmi K20, Poco F1 and the Redmi Y3 budget smartphone. If you have not received the update yet, keep a check for it by accessing 'System Update' from the 'About Phone' tab.

