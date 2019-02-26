Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go Expected to Launch Alongside Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28

Xiaomi will be launching the all-new Redmi Note 7 in India this coming Thursday. The handset was launched in the company’s hometown last month and arrives as a significant update over its predecessor. However, multiple reports claim that the Note 7 might not be the only device at the Indian launch event.

There is a possibility that the company will be unveiling the more advanced Redmi Note 7 Pro and also launch the ultra-budget Redmi Go smartphones. To complement the smartphones, Xiaomi will also announce the Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition.Now the information comes from unconfirmed sources so you should probably keep your expectations to a minimum.We are hearing that the Redmi Note 7 will be launched in two variants for the Indian market including 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. A leak says that they could be priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999. Unlike the Chinese version, it would be slightly different and would be running on a Snapdragon 636 which is the same processor that was seen on the Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones.It will also feature a 12-megapixel single camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a Sony IMX486 sensor while at the front there will be a 13-megapixel selfie-camera. It is also said that the handset will be offered in Black, Blue and Red colors instead of the gradient finish. Now this sounds a lot like the Redmi Play which was launched sometime back in China, although that one was running on a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.This means that the Redmi Note 7 which was launched in China will be launched as the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. You know, the one equipped with a Snapdragon 660, a dual-camera at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and gradient colour finish on the back panel. This one could be launched with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi Go in India, which actually makes a lot of sense. The Redmi Go was launched recently in China as the company’s first Android Go device running on the lightweight version of Android Oreo. It features a Snapdragon 425 with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is expected to launch at Rs 3,499 in India, which will go on to be the most affordable smartphone offering from the Chinese tech giant, although this pricing could be for the for the first three months.Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition in India with a price tag of Rs 1,499.The launch is scheduled to begin at 11.30 AM in India on Thursday, February 28. We will be bringing all the news from the event, so make sure you are catching all the updates.