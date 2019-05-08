English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Here Are The Details
Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a dot-notch.
Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Here Are The Details
Loading...
Redmi Note 7 Pro will be going on sale in India again today, via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (noon) IST. Redmi Note 7 Pro ₹ 17,399 (Review) price in India starts from Rs. 13,999, for its 4GB of RAM/ 64GB of inbuilt storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The smartphone will be available to buy in three colour options - Neptune Blue, Nebular Red, and Space Black.
Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a dot-notch. The device has a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. This one is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor which was recently launched with the Vivo V15 Pro. There is an option of 4GB and 6GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage with support for a microSD card slot of up to 256GB.
At the back there is a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. You get the same artificial intelligence (AI) based features including features like AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and Night mode. At the front, you get the same 13-megapixel camera. Rest all of the features including the battery, connectivity options and the software remain the same. This one also comes in three colour options including Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black.
Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a dot-notch. The device has a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. This one is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor which was recently launched with the Vivo V15 Pro. There is an option of 4GB and 6GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage with support for a microSD card slot of up to 256GB.
At the back there is a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. You get the same artificial intelligence (AI) based features including features like AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and Night mode. At the front, you get the same 13-megapixel camera. Rest all of the features including the battery, connectivity options and the software remain the same. This one also comes in three colour options including Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Hardik Pandya Calls Dhoni His 'Inspiration, Friend, Brother & Legend'
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
- 'Oh My God': Brad Pitt's Reaction to Jennifer Aniston Reconciliation Rumours
- Google Makes a Privacy Pitch, After Facebook Tried to Convince us Conversations Are Meant to be Private
- Google Confirms AI Based Flood Forecasting Will be Available in India Ahead of Monsoons
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results