Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Here Are The Details

Redmi Note 7 Pro will be going on sale in India again today, via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (noon) IST. Redmi Note 7 Pro ₹ 17,399 (Review) price in India starts from Rs. 13,999, for its 4GB of RAM/ 64GB of inbuilt storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The smartphone will be available to buy in three colour options - Neptune Blue, Nebular Red, and Space Black.Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a dot-notch. The device has a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. This one is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor which was recently launched with the Vivo V15 Pro. There is an option of 4GB and 6GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage with support for a microSD card slot of up to 256GB.At the back there is a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. You get the same artificial intelligence (AI) based features including features like AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and Night mode. At the front, you get the same 13-megapixel camera. Rest all of the features including the battery, connectivity options and the software remain the same. This one also comes in three colour options including Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black.