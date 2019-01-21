Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go are Coming to India Soon

Xiaomi announced earlier this month that it will be making Redmi as a separate sub-brand. Shortly after, it announced its first handset, the Redmi Note 7 in China. The newly formed sub-brand has confirmed that it is working on a more powerful Redmi Note 7 Pro which is going to launch next month.

The Redmi Go was recently certified by some agencies including the US FCC, EEC, and SIRIM Malaysia. It is expected to feature a 5.9-inch display and run on Android Pie (Go Edition).

Now there is news that both of these handsets will soon be launched in India by the end of the first quarter of 2019. There is also a rumour that the company is working on its first Android Go device, appropriately named as the Redmi Go, which will also be launched in India.Android Go is basically a slimmed-down version of Android which Google made to run on affordable entry-level smartphones. The whole concept behind this version is to have a light and less resource intensive operating system with reimagined apps that work seamlessly on less powerful hardware.The Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options along with 32GB and 64GB storage options.At the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor. The company claims that the experience is elevated thanks to AI-backed software features. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.The Redmi Note 7 is priced at CNY 999 (Rs 10,500 approx) for the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage, CNY 1,199 (Rs 12,500 approx) for the 4GB RAM version with 64GB storage, and CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,500 approx) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage option.