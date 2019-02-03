English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera Set For India Launch This Month, Could be Priced in India at Rs 9,999
Xiaomi India confirmed that a 48MP camera phone is coming to India soon. Last week, the Redmi Note 7 teasers promised market disruption, hinting at highly competitive pricing for the device.
Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon; Reveals Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain
Xiaomi India confirmed that the much awaited 48-megapixel camera phone is coming to India soon, and it will be called the Redmi Note 7. The Redmi Note 7 by Xiaomi teasers promised market disruption, hinting at highly competitive pricing for the device. Now, just a couple of days after Samsung launched its new budget and mid-range Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones in India, Xiaomi and Redmi are once again teasing the imminent launch of the Redmi Note 7 in India. It is also possible that the manufacturer might launch the device for Rs 9,999 means under Rs 10,000 in India.
Donovan Sung, global spokesperson & director of product management, Xiaomi has tweeted the image of the Redmi Note 7 confirming the company is keen to release the smartphone in international markets, most probably in early February. The with the Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi has once again managed to surprise us by launching its first smartphone under the new Redmi brand and the first one from the company to feature a 48-megapixel primary rear camera at roughly Rs. 10,500.
The Redmi Note 7 is priced at CNY 999 (Rs 10,500 approx) for the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage, CNY 1,199 (Rs 12,500 approx) for the 4GB RAM version with 64GB storage, and CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,500 approx) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage option. The smartphone is expected to go on sale from January 15 in China and will be made available in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options.
The handset features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options along with 32GB and 64GB storage options.
At the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor. The company claims that the experience is elevated thanks to AI-backed software features. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.
