Redmi Note 8 (2021) Full Specs and Design Revealed, Pricing and Availability Info Remains Unclear

Xiaomi recently confirmed that the company will launch a new version of its highly-popular Redmi Note 8 soon. The Chinese smartphone maker has also set up a website that highlights its full specifications along with the design. According to the dedicated micro-site, the new Redmi phone bears similarities to the original model but with a different processor. Xiaomi reveals that the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will carry an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset on the original Redmi Note 8 from 2019. In terms of design, both phones have the same dimensions though the new model is slightly heavier than its older sibling. The colour options remain the same - Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, and Space Black. The company is yet to share its availability and pricing details.

As per the website, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) features the same 6.3-inch full-HD Dot Drop display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it now carries the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GG of eMMC 5.1 storage and integrated Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. The rear cameras come inside a similar pill-shaped module that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree FoV, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f.2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth. At the front, there’s a 13-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies and video calling. The primary rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps and Full-HD videos at 120fps.

The smartphone will continue to carry a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also clarifies old rumours that stated the new phone would support 22W fast charging. Other notable features on the Redmi Note 8 (2021) include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The 2019 model supported Bluetooth v5. Xiaomi has not clarified why the new Redmi Note 8 (2021) is hitting markets despite the availability of the Redmi Note 10 series. However, the phone is one of the most popular devices in the company’s history that sold over 25 million units since first launched in August 2019. A tipster previously claimed that the device would only retail in Russia and the European Union regions.

