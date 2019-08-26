Redmi Note 8 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera

Rumours and speculations around the upcoming Redmi event in China continue and now we have official renders from the company revealing more information about the upcoming Redmi Note 8. According to the company, the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. This is in contrast to a previous report that suggested that one of the phones from the series (Note 8 or the Note 8 Pro) could feature the new MediaTek G90T.

The Snapdragon 665 makes use of Samsung’s 11nm LPP process and recently made an appearance on the Mi A3 and the Realme 5. The chipset is an update for the Snapdragon 660 which featured on the Redmi Note 7 and brings upgrades like improved battery management, Vulkan 1.1 API support, third-gen AI engine with the Hexagon 686 DSP. There is a possibility that Xiaomi will give an option to choose between the Qualcomm and MediaTek processors, but if we go by tradition, the company could launch the former in India while the G90T version could be reserved for the Chinese market.

Further information confirms that we will see a 48-megapixel sensor for the primary camera. This will essentially be the same that featured on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Notably, the company is going to include a quad-camera setup on Note 8 which will be placed on the left side. Apart from the 48-megapixel primary sensor, we can expect a wide-angle lens camera, a macro lens camera, and a fourth sensor for depth-of-field.

