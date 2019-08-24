Redmi Note 8 Pro Gaming Centric Phone to Feature Liquid Cooling: Report
The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the first smartphone to be launched with the MediaTek Helio G90T gaming SoC inside.
The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the first smartphone to be launched with the MediaTek Helio G90T gaming SoC inside.
Ahead of the launch of its Note 8 series, Redmi has revealed that the 'Note 8 Pro' will come with liquid cooling feature. According to the manufacturer, the liquid cooling feature would keep the phone about 4-6 degrees cooler, enabling longer durations of gaming without a drop in performance, GSMArena reported on Friday.
In addition, a Weibo post by MediaTek revealed that the upcoming 'Note 8 Pro' would ship with the new Helio G90T chipset. The Chinese smartphone maker recently shared a poster giving a glimpse of the 'Note 8 Pro' that has three cameras aligned vertically on its back, with the fourth one placed on the right.
The image further reveals that the upcoming Note 8 series would have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a glass-sandwich design. Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to unveil its new smartphones -- 'Note 8' and 'Note 8 Pro' -- and the Redmi TV, in China on August 29. The regular Redmi Note 8 phone is also expected to feature four camera sensors at the back.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity
-
Thursday 01 August , 2019
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Tuesday 06 August , 2019
IAF - A Cut Above First Look: Living Like The Elite
-
Monday 05 August , 2019
Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Romancing Many Girls at Railway Stations
- Paul Pogba, Twitter And Racism: An Uneasy Relation Between Footballers And Fans
- RCB Rope in Hesson & Katich for IPL 2020, Sack Kirsten and Nehra
- Metz M55G2 4K Android TV Review: So Good, it Should Cost a Lot More Than Rs 42,990
- First Details of The OnePlus TV Confirmed: It Will Have a 55-Inch QLED Panel