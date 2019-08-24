Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Redmi Note 8 Pro Gaming Centric Phone to Feature Liquid Cooling: Report

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the first smartphone to be launched with the MediaTek Helio G90T gaming SoC inside.

IANS

Updated:August 24, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Redmi Note 8 Pro Gaming Centric Phone to Feature Liquid Cooling: Report
The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the first smartphone to be launched with the MediaTek Helio G90T gaming SoC inside.
Loading...

Ahead of the launch of its Note 8 series, Redmi has revealed that the 'Note 8 Pro' will come with liquid cooling feature. According to the manufacturer, the liquid cooling feature would keep the phone about 4-6 degrees cooler, enabling longer durations of gaming without a drop in performance, GSMArena reported on Friday.

In addition, a Weibo post by MediaTek revealed that the upcoming 'Note 8 Pro' would ship with the new Helio G90T chipset. The Chinese smartphone maker recently shared a poster giving a glimpse of the 'Note 8 Pro' that has three cameras aligned vertically on its back, with the fourth one placed on the right.

The image further reveals that the upcoming Note 8 series would have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a glass-sandwich design. Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to unveil its new smartphones -- 'Note 8' and 'Note 8 Pro' -- and the Redmi TV, in China on August 29. The regular Redmi Note 8 phone is also expected to feature four camera sensors at the back.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram