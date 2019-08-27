Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Redmi Note 8 Pro Price, Specs Leaked: 64MP Quad Camera, Helio G90T at Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to come with 8GB RAM and a quad camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera, and be priced at around the Rs 20,000 mark.

Updated:August 27, 2019, 9:00 PM IST
Redmi Note 8 Pro Price, Specs Leaked: 64MP Quad Camera, Helio G90T at Rs 20,000
The Redmi Note 8 Pro. (Image for representation only)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is still some time away from launch, but that has not stopped the rumour mill from churning out details about the upcoming device lineup extensively. The latest leak, pertaining to the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro, come from a source at Weibo, who has revealed the entire sheet of specifications, as well as purported prices of the two smartphones. While the authenticity of the data has not been verified yet, the information is in line with what has been largely expected from the Redmi Note 8 lineup.

According to the leak, the specifications of the Redmi Note 8 Pro include the newly introduced MediaTek Helio G90T gaming SoC clocked at 2.05GHz, RAM variants of 6GB and 8GB, and 128GB native storage on the performance front. The display will be 6.53 inches in size, with a wide aspect ratio screen bearing full HD+ resolution. The device will also feature basic IP52 dust and water resistance to add a level of protection from incidental damages. On the imaging front, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will reportedly come with a quad rear camera, featuring the Samsung Isocell GW1 64-megapixel sensor mated with an f/1.7 lens as the primary camera. The other three modules will reportedly include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth assisting camera. On the front, the smartphone will feature a 20-megapixel front camera.

The Redmi Note 8, meanwhile, is said to feature only 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, and it is not yet clear if there will be other differences in terms of display size and camera modules. In terms of prices, the Redmi Note 8 is said to be priced at RMB 1,199 (~Rs 12,000), while the Redmi Note 8 Pro variants will cost RMB 1,799 (~Rs 18,000) for 6GB RAM and RMB 2,099 (~Rs 21,000) for 8GB RAM. With the Redmi Note 7 Pro also featuring similar pricing, it is possible that the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro will also come at such price points, about which more details should appear closer to launch.

