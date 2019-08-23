Redmi Note 8 Pro With 25x Zoom Capabilities Teased Ahead of Official Launch

A couple of days back we reported that the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro from Xiaomi is coming soon and would feature a 64-megapixel primary camera. Now according to a new teaser from the company, we can expect the camera to also feature 25X zoom capability. A photo shared through the teaser claims that the phone will offer enough clarity going down as much as the length of a hair.

We have already seen multiple high-end smartphones offering zoom capabilities, but Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro could go-ahead to be the first to offer 25x zoom, considering it is not hybrid. Oppo recently confirmed the launch of the Reno 2 series which will feature 20x zoom along with a quad-camera setup as well. A secondary teaser suggests that the 64-megapixel camera will be able to take photos with 9248x6936 pixel resolution, which is technically 25 times resolution of full-HD (1920x1080).

Earlier the company had shared a poster on popular Chinese social network Weibo giving us an early look at the upcoming phone. We know that the phone will include three vertically aligned cameras at the back with a fourth one placed on the right. There will also be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner which means that the company is not going to bring an in-display fingerprint sensor, which also kind of hints that the phone will make use of an LCD display rather than an OLED.

Xiaomi is hosting an event in China to launch new Redmi products on August 29. The company is expected to showcase Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones during the same event. A new Redmi Smart TV is also expected to make an appearance alongside the new smartphone range.

