Redmi Note 8 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera to Launch on August 29

Xiaomi is hosting a special event in China to launch new Redmi products. The Redmi Smart TV is one of the rumoured launches along with the company’s new smartphone range. It is being said that we might see the Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro launch during the event.

Just a couple of days back we reported about the Redmi 8 and the Redmi Note 8, and now we have some scoop around the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Xiaomi will be bringing its 64-megapixel camera to the Note 8 Pro, which makes a lot of sense. The sub-brand has shared a poster on popular Chinese social network Weibo giving us an early look at the Note 8 Pro. As we can see, the phone will include three vertically aligned cameras at the back with a fourth one placed on the right. There is also a fingerprint scanner which means that the company is not going to bring an in-display fingerprint sensor, which also kind of hints that the phone will make use of an LCD display rather than an OLED.

The poster also confirms that one of the sensors will be a 64-megapixel sensor, the same that the company teased earlier this month. The poster also confirms the fact that the company will introduce the Redmi Note 8 as well.

As the launch date gets closer, more details around the two phones should surface in the coming days.

