Redmi Note 8 Receives Yet Another Price Hike: Check New Price and Specs Here

Xiaomi has once again increased the price of the Redmi Note 8 that was launched last year in India. The budget handset recently received a price hike in June due to the increase in GST on smartphones as well as the Rupee-Dollar conversion rate.

The new price of the Redmi Note 8, specifically the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, now stands at Rs 12,499. This essentially means an increase of Rs 500 over the previous price of Rs 11,999. As a whole, the total increase in price for the Redmi Note 8 now stands at Rs 2,500 when compared to the original launch price of Rs 9,999. The revision in price is now visible on Xiaomi India’s official website. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant notably, has not received a price hike and is currently selling for Rs 14,499.

Redmi Note 8 Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, along with 4GB or 6GB of memory, and 64GB or 128GB of native storage. The package is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and houses a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top. To the rear is a quad-camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. To the front is a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.0 lens, and while the device runs on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, an update to Android 10 is likely. The device will be available in crystal green and crystal blue colour options.

