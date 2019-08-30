Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Coming to India in 8 Weeks Says Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi unveiled the new Redmi Note 8 series in China yesterday featuring quad-cameras and new gradient colour options. While fans are already awaiting the new smartphones, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 series will be coming to India in 8 weeks.

This essentially means that we can expect the phone to launch the handset around October 25. Jain gave away the information on Twitter where he replied to a query around the India launch of the Note 8 Series, “We'll do our best to bring them to India asap! However, certification [and] testing might take (approximately) 8 weeks. Will keep you posted.” He also added “8 weeks for #RedmiNote8!" at the end of his tweet.

Mi Fans. Thank u for your excitement for #RedmiNote8Pro, world's 1st phone to be launched with #64MP Quad Camera 📸We'll do our best to bring them to India asap! However, certification & testing might take ~8 weeks. Will keep you posted.8 weeks for #RedmiNote8! 😎#Xiaomi ❤️ https://t.co/DCzdUviz7p — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 29, 2019

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch design. There is also Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back for extra protection. As leaks suggested, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As mentioned, the handset features a quad-camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras. At the front there is a 13-megapixel camera to take selfies. Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, an IR blaster, dual-SIM and Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10. The handset will be available in three colours – Dream Blue, Meteorite Black, and White.

Pricing for the Redmi Note 8 begins at CNY 999 (Rs 10,000 approx) for the 4GB + 64GB variant while the 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at CNY 1,199 (Rs 12,000 approx) and CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,000 approx).

The Pro variant features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and similar features including a waterdrop notch and Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back. This one is powered by the newly announced MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The company claims that it has incorporated liquid cooling to improve the experience while gaming. There is also the addition Game Turbo 2.0 mode which was seen on the Redmi K20 series, and the company is planning to sell a game controller for the phone.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro also features four cameras at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera. Rest of the cameras are similar including an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Rest of the features include a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster as well as IP52 certification.

This one will be available in three colours as well including Pearl White, Ice Emerald, and Electric Light Grey. Pricing starts at CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,000 approx) for 6GB + 64GB variant, CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approx) for the 6GB + 128GB and CNY 1,799 ( Rs 18,000 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

