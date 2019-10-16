Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Launched in India: Specs, Price and More

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro have been launched in India. Part of the new, 8th generation mid-range Redmi smartphones, the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro offer a distinctly different range of specifications, spread across a wide price band under Rs 20,000. Both the devices feature four rear cameras, a waterdrop notch on full screen displays, and competitive specifications in face of increased market competition.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

The Redmi Note 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, along with 4GB or 6GB of memory, and 64GB or 128GB of native storage. The package is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and houses a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top. To the rear is a quad camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. To the front is a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.0 lens, and while the device runs on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, an update to Android 10 is likely. The device will be available in crystal green and crystal blue colours, and is priced at Rs 9,999 (4GB + 64GB) and Rs 12,999 (6GB + 128GB).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features the MediaTek Helio G90T gaming SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of native storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery to last through long gaming sessions, and even features 18W fast charging for quick charge access. The display is a 6.53-inch panel, with full HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The rear quad camera unit is placed to the central axis instead of the side, and features 64-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.9 lens. To the front, in the waterdrop notch, is a 20-megapixel f/2.0 camera unit. Like the Redmi Note 8, the Note 8 Pro comes with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, with an Android 10 update expected in the future. The device is available in black, red, blue and white, and is priced at Rs 14,999 (6GB + 64GB), Rs 15,999 (6GB + 128GB) and Rs 17,999 (8GB + 128GB).

Sale for both the phones begin October 21, 12pm on Xiaomi's own online and offline stores, as well as Amazon India.

