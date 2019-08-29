Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro to Launch Today: Here’s How to Watch the Livestream

Xiaomi’s sub-brand is all set to host a grand event in China today where it will be unveiling the all-new Redmi Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro. The company is also expected to launch a refresh for the RedmiBook 14 laptop and also launch the company’s first Redmi TV series. The press event will be held at the company’s headquarters in Beijing and is scheduled to begin at 2PM CST (11:30am IST).

If you are interested to catch all the details from the launch event, then you can head over to Xiaomi's official website or catch the livestream on Weibo. Like most Xiaomi events in China, this one will also be in Chinese and there might be no English translation available.

As mentioned above, the event will witness the launch of the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Apart from leaks and rumours, the company itself has been giving away hints and details about the upcoming phones. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is expected to replace the Note 7 Pro is speculated to include the newly introduced MediaTek Helio G90T gaming SoC clocked at 2.05GHz, RAM variants of 6GB and 8GB, and 128GB native storage on the performance front. The display will be 6.53 inches in size, with a wide aspect ratio screen bearing full HD+ resolution. The device will also feature basic IP52 dust and water resistance to add a level of protection from incidental damages.

On the imaging front, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will reportedly come with a quad rear camera, featuring the Samsung Isocell GW1 64-megapixel sensor mated with an f/1.7 lens as the primary camera. The other three modules will reportedly include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth assisting camera. According to one of the teasers, we can also expect the camera to feature 25X zoom capability. On the front, the smartphone will feature a 20-megapixel front camera. The handset is also expected to feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4+.

As for the Redmi Note 8, we can expect the handset to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. We expect the same 6.53-inch display and a quad-camera setup, but the primary camera on the Note 8 will be a 48-megapixel sensor. Rest of the cameras are expected to be the same as the Pro version. We can also expect upto 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage on the Note 8.

In terms of prices, the Redmi Note 8 is said to be priced at RMB 1,199 (~Rs 12,000), while the Redmi Note 8 Pro variants will cost RMB 1,799 (~Rs 18,000) for 6GB RAM and RMB 2,099 (~Rs 21,000) for 8GB RAM.

Apart from the handsets, the company will also launch its first Redmi-branded smart TV. While details are scarce, we do know that at least one of the models will feature a 70-inch screen. The new RedmiBook 14 refresh will also make an appearance with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processors, which were recently announced by the chipmaker. We are expecting that the rest of the features will be similar to the current model which includes a 14-inch full-HD display, 8GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.