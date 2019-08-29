Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Cameras Officially Launched: Price, Features and More

Xiaomi has finally launched the successor for the Redmi Note 7 series. The all-new Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro were just announced in China, both of which should launch in India in the coming months. Both the handsets feature quad-cameras at the back and the Note 8 Pro goes on to be the first phone to feature a 64-megapixel camera. Along with the two new phones, the company has also launched its first Redmi-branded TV as well as a refresh for the RedmiBook 14.

Redmi Note 8

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch design. There is also Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back for extra protection. As leaks suggested, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As mentioned, the handset features a quad-camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras. At the front there is a 13-megapixel camera to take selfies. Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, an IR blaster, dual-SIM and Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10. The handset will be available in three colours – Dream Blue, Meteorite Black, and White.

Pricing for the Redmi Note 8 begins at CNY 999 (Rs 10,000 approx) for the 4GB + 64GB variant while the 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at CNY 1,199 (Rs 12,000 approx) and CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,000 approx).

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Pro variant features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and similar features including a waterdrop notch and Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back. This one is powered by the newly announced MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The company claims that it has incorporated liquid cooling to improve the experience while gaming. There is also the addition Game Turbo 2.0 mode which was seen on the Redmi K20 series, and the company is planning to sell a game controller for the phone.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro also features four cameras at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera. Rest of the cameras are similar including an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Rest of the features include a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster as well as IP52 certification.

This one will be available in three colours as well including Pearl White, Ice Emerald, and Electric Light Grey. Pricing starts at CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,000 approx) for 6GB + 64GB variant, CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approx) for the 6GB + 128GB and CNY 1,799 ( Rs 18,000 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

