Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Shadow Black Colour Option in India: Price, Availability and More

The Redmi Note 9 smartphone is getting its fifth colour option - Shadow Black in India starting today. The phone that was launched in the country in July came with three colour options of Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey; however, Xiaomi had later added the fourth Scarlet Red colour variant to the lineup. The new colour option is announced during Xiaomi's ongoing with Diwali with Mi sale event. The specifications of the Redmi Note 9 Shadow Black remains the same that includes quad rear camera setup and a 5,020mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 9 Shadow Black is available to purchase via Mi.com in three storage variants. Its price in India starts at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model, while the 4GB + 128GB options costs Rs 13,999. The top storage model of 6GB + 128GB comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999. During the Diwali with Mi sale, Xiaomi is offering the 4GB RAM models with a price cut of Rs 1,000 (the price of the 6GB variant remains the same). Additionally, customers with HDFC Bank cards can enjoy Rs 1,000 cashback while purchasing the Redmi Note 9 from the website. Xiaomi is also offering 10 percent cashback up to Rs 75 on the first transaction via Freecharge.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch 'Dot Display' which means it comes with a hole-punch design. The display panel offers 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi Note 9 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage with the option of expansion using a microSD card of up to 512GB. Its quad-camera setup at the back features a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and lastly a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel camera housed inside the hole-punch cutout.

Other features on the Redmi Note 9 include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, an infrared blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back panel. The 5,020mAh battery supports 22.5W fast charging along with 9W reverse charging. The packaging includes the 22.5W power adapter.