Redmi Note 9 Indian Variant Gets Latest MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Update

Xiaomi introduced the latest version of their new user interface under the title MIUI, at the brink of 2021. Loaded with various tweaks pertaining to the looks, sounds, and features, MIUI 12.5 is the current version of the interface that Mi phones are fostering. Recently, Xiaomi announced the introduction of the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update for the Redmi Note 9. While the company has been rolling out the Enhanced Edition update of MIUI 12.5 for various eligible devices since August, the company’s latest announcement brings the update in the global variant of the Redmi Note 9. As a result, Indian owners of the phone have started getting the Enhanced Edition update on their phones.

The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 9 was supported by Android 10 and MIUI 11 during the time it was launched. Since then, the phone has undergone an update of the Android as well as the Xiaomi software. Now, the phone is getting the Enhanced Edition update as its latest development. The new OTA (Over-the-air) update is being christened as Stable Beta, which signifies that it has limited availability and will arrive on Indian phones in batches.

The current build of the update is marked as ‘V12.5.2.0.RJOINXM’ and is a package of optimizations rather than new features, reports Telecom Talk. Due to this, the update will not display any visible changes to the overall appearance of the interface. However, certain optimizations can be felt during usage. Moreover, the latest MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update brings along the October 2021 security patches for the Redmi Note 9.

The MIUI 12.5 is an interface with roughly 20 times better computing power as compared to its immediate predecessor. The user interface consumes less power resulting in longer battery life. In addition, the software also widens the scope of privacy for Mi users.

