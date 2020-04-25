Redmi Note 9 Launch in Global Markets Scheduled for April 30: Here's What to Expect

Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching the Redmi Note 9 Series on April 30. The Chinese OEM announced on Twitter that the Redmi Note 9 series will be unveiled at 8PM GMT through an online event, which will be live-streamed across its social media platforms. The invite on Twitter also throws a hint that apart from launching the Redmi Note 9, the company might also launch "other great products" on April 30, which hints at the unveiling of accessories.

Redmi Note 9 Series Details

In March 2020, Xiaomi had unveiled the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India. However, there are no global versions of these devices. There are also rumours that Xiaomi could also launch Redmi 10X, a mid-range device, in certain markets.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, along with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera. It features a 16-megapixel front camera placed in a central waterdrop notch, and apart from running on Android 10, the smartphone also features a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note series is widely regarded as one of the most popular budget to mid-range smartphone series, particularly in two of the largest smartphone markets in the world — India and China. Going forward, it remains to be seen how Xiaomi's Redmi Note series of 2020 fares, taking the Covid-19 pandemic and the global economic crisis into consideration.