Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Shows Circular Quad Read Camera; Launch on November 26

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will launch on November 26. Ahead of the launch, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G's official image has surfaced, courtesy of a Redmi executive. The leaked image shows the back panel of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which has a radiant finish at the back with turquoise colour on top which blends into a peach shade at the bottom. There is a circular camera module that houses a quad rear camera as well. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is said to come with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G image was shared by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing on his Weibo account. The image hints at the design the upcoming Redmi Note 9 series will carry. The volume rocker and power button on the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G are placed on the right side of the smartphone, as can be seen in the image. There is Redmi branding at the bottom of the panel. Earlier, Redmi's general manager Lu Weibing has hinted that the smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. Further, the smartphone is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch hole-punch LCD display and up to 8GB of RAM. It is also being said that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will essentially be a rebranded version of the Mi 10T Lite.

There is no word on the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G's availability in India at the moment, but given that the Mi 10T Lite did not make it to India, it is safe to expect the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G to arrive to Indian shores.