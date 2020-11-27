Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G Launched: All Specs, Prices, Expected India Launch

Xiaomi has launched the 5G variants of Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro in China. The launches have long been expected to be in the reckoning, and bring in 5G connectivity to Xiaomi's super popular mid-range smartphone lineup. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 9 5G join the rest of the Redmi Note 9 lineup, which has already been launched in India, and include the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. With 5G connectivity coming to the super popular mid-ranger for the very first time, it will be interesting to see if and when Xiaomi decides to bring the smartphones to India, where 5G connectivity for consumers is yet to roll out. Nevertheless, with a number of 5G devices such as the OnePlus Nord and the Apple iPhone 12 lineup already launched in the country, it is likely that Xiaomi too will decide to bring the latest Redmi Note 9 5G devices to India.

Redmi Note 9 5G prices, specifications

The Redmi Note 9 5G smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC, and has three RAM and storage variants — 6GB and 128GB, 8GB and 128GB, and 8GB and 256GB. It features a 6.53-inch full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection, and 60Hz standard refresh rate. It also features a single punch-hole slot to the top-left of the phone, which houses its 13-megapixel front camera.

To the rear, it features a triple camera setup with 48-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro camera units. All of this is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and the Redmi Note 9 5G runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 custom interface — a firmware that we've seen and used on devices such as the Poco X3. Along with 5G, connectivity options on the Redmi Note 9 5G include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, USB-C for wired connectivity and charging, and a 3.5mm audio port for wired audio. The smartphone measures 9.2mm in thickness, and weighs 199g — therefore being on the heavier end of the weighing scale. In China, the Redmi Note 9 5G is priced at CNY 1,299 (~Rs 14,600), CNY 1,499 (~Rs 16,900) and CNY 1,699 (~Rs 19,100) for the 6GB-128GB, 8GB-128GB and 8GB-256GB variants, respectively.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G prices, specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, in a bid to justify its 'pro' moniker, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC. It gets the same RAM and storage variants as the Redmi Note 9 5G — 6GB-128GB, 8GB-128GB and 8GB-256GB. It features a 6.67-inch full HD+ LCD display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top, and 120Hz fast refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gameplay. It gets a centrally aligned single punch-hole slot on the display, which houses the 16-megapixel front camera.

To the rear, it gets a quad camera setup that includes 108-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth camera units, with the primary lens featuring f/1.75 aperture. It also reportedly gets Xiaomi's new, optimised night photography mode — Super Night Scene 2.0. This is powered by a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and the phone runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. All connectivity standards remain the same as Redmi Note 9 5G, with the addition of NFC here. It is surprisingly a bit slimmer at 9mm, and weighs 216g. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 1,599 (~Rs 18,000), CNY 1,799 (~Rs 20,200) and CNY 1,999 (~Rs 22,500) for the three RAM and storage variants.

As of now, no announcements have been made regarding the launch of either devices in India or elsewhere, but a future launch cannot be ruled out right now.