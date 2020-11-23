Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G to Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC; May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is set to launch on November 26, accompanied by the Redmi Note 9 5G and a Redmi Note 9 4G variant. Ahead of the smartphone's launch, the company's General Manager Lu Weibing has confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Note 9 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, similar to the Mi 10T Lite. In another development, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G's camera specifications have been tipped as well.

It has earlier been reported that Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will essentially be a rebranded version of the Mi 10T Lite, which has further gained traction after Weibing's giveaway. The Redmi General Manager confirmed that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset while responding to a Qualcomm post on Snapdragon 750G processor, where the company said that the chipset supports shooting 192 million pixel photos and supports 4K HDR video recording. Further, a tipster going by the name Digital Chat Station has hinted that the Redmi Note 9 Pro may feature a 108-megapixel primary camera alongside a super wide angle lens, a telephoto camera, and a macro lens.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro design has previously been teased by Xiaomi. The smartphone appears to carry a slim form factor and have a circular camera module at the back. Further, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch hole-punch LCD display. The smartphone may also feature up to 8GB of RAM and may have a 4,280mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. There is no word on the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G's availability in India at the moment, but given that the Mi 10T Lite did not make it to India, it is safe to expect the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G to arrive to Indian shores.