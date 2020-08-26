Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today in India: Price, Specifications and More

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be going on sale yet again in India. Launched alongside the regular Note 9 Pro in March, the handset is very similar in terms of design and features when compared to the Note 9 Pro with minor differences. The sale will be happening today from 12PM and customers can purchase the handset from Mi.com and Amazon India.

The handset comes with a 6.67-inch LCD display with a punch-hole placed on top center and a quad-camera setup in a square module. Like the previous Redmi Note 8 series, it has Gorilla Glass on the front and back, but this time the cameras are also protected with the same. Other notable design features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner similar to the Poco X2 and the Realme 6 series.

The device is powered by the 8nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G which should be more efficient and slightly more powerful than the 730G. The smartphone will be offered in a total of three variants including 6GB RAM with either 64GB or 128GB of storage and an 8GB RAM option with 128GB internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage further.

The square camera module is placed at the center and is raised from the main body. It includes a 64-megapixel main sensor next to an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There is also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera placed in the punch hole. According to the company, the camera is capable of shooting RAW photography and some nifty tricks in pro mode while shooting video.

The battery unit is rated at 5,020mAh which is said to be the biggest on a Redmi Note device. It supports 33W fast charging (provided in the box) as well. Rest of the features include support for 4G VoLTE, NaVIC GPS, dual-SIM card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, P2i coating, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset will come with Android 10 with MIUI 11. There are three colour options to choose from including Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

As for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max pricing, the 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 16,499, the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999 while 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999. The pricing is different from what we saw during the launch due to revised GST rates in the country. Airtel is offering double data benefits with Rs 298 and Rs 398 unlimited packs. Amazon India is offering no-cost options, while Prime members can get a 5 percent discount using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Customers can also get 5-percent or up to Rs 1200 instant discount on Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions and 5-percent instant discount with HSBC Cashback card.