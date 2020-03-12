Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Launched: Price, Features, and More

Xiaomi India finally announced the new Redmi Note 9 series in India. The company announced two models in the lineup including the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Both the phones share most of the specifications including the design, processor, and battery.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The ‘Max’ variant comes with a 6.67-inch LCD display and is sort of a comeback for the large screened Mi Max. The smartphone comes with a punch-hole placed on top center and a quad-camera setup in a square module. Like the previous Redmi Note 8 series, it has Gorilla Glass on the front and back, but this time the cameras are also protected with the same. Other notable design features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner similar to the Poco X2 and the Realme 6 series.

The device is powered by the new 8nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G which should be more efficient and slightly more powerful than the 730G. The smartphone will be offered in a total of three variants include 6GB RAM with either 64GB or 128GB of storage and an 8GB RAM option with 128GB internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage further.

The square camera module is placed at the center and is raised from the main body. It includes a 64-megapixel main sensor next to an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There is also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera placed in the punch hole. According to the company, the camera is capable of shooting RAW photography and some nifty tricks in pro mode while shooting video.

The battery unit is rated at 5,020mAh which is said to be the biggest on a Redmi Note device. It supports 33W fast charging (provided in the box) as well. Rest of the features include support for 4G VoLTE, NaVIC GPS, dual-SIM card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, P2i coating, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset will come with Android 10 with MIUI 11. There are three colour options to choose from including Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Pricing starts at Rs 14,999 for the base variant, while the other two variants are priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999. The first sale begins on March 25 and the handset will be available on Amazon India as well as Xiaomi India’s online and offline stores.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is a smaller variant of the Max featuring the same design and looks. It doesn’t come with a 64-megapixel camera, rather a 48-megapixel primary sensor while the rest of the three cameras remain the same. The resolution of the front camera is also lower at 16-megapixels. Other differences include support for only 18W fast charging for the 5,020mAh battery and slightly different memory options. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Rest all the features remain the same. This one will be available at Rs 12,999 for the base variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. Sale begins on March 17 through Amazon India as well as Xiaomi India’s online and offline stores. Special offers on both the phones will be announced on March 16.