Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Expected Price, Specs, Design

Xiaomi is set to unveil the Redmi Note 9 series in India tomorrow, bringing in the latest generation of one of the most popular budget/mid-range smartphones in the country. While physical launch events have been ruled out for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Redmi Note 9 series has still generated considerable hype across social media, as has been the norm in the smartphone space. While the Redmi Note series typically comes with two devices in each generation, the Redmi Note 9 series is rumoured to come with three devices this time — a budget Redmi Note 9, a mid-spec Redmi Note 9 Pro and a premium Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. With this in sight, we break down all the rumoured specifications and the respective prices that you can expect from the three devices.



Redmi Note 9 Pro

Beginning with the most popular of the Redmi Note 9 series, the 'Pro' variant has seen a fairly extensive set of leaks around its possible specifications. According to a recent tweet, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G gaming-oriented chipset, coupled with two RAM and storage variants — a 4GB/64GB version, and a 6GB/128GB version. Up front, it is said to feature a 6.67-inch, full HD+ LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, with a punch-hole for the front camera that is based off a 16-megapixel sensor. To the rear, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is tipped to feature a quad camera setup placed inside a square module. The configuration is said to house 48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro and an additional depth sensor. The entire setup may be powered by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging.







Teasers of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series on its landing page on Amazon India.

Interestingly, the Redmi Note 9 Pro seems similarly specced to the Realme 6 Pro, which may be its main market competitor. With the latter priced onward of Rs 16,999 in India, it is likely that Xiaomi will price the Redmi Note 9 Pro thereabouts, and will likely undercut the Realme 6 Pro by a slight margin. As a result, potential buyers can expect the Redmi Note 9 Pro to be priced at about Rs 15,000.

Redmi Note 9

Recent reports have stated that the basic Redmi Note 9 will come with the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC inside. While this too is a gaming-spec chipset, it is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 720G tipped to be onboard the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Interestingly, the Redmi Note 9 has also been tipped to come with up to 6GB of RAM, which seems a bit of a stretch at the moment, and 4GB RAM is more likely. While the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a punch-hole front camera, the Redmi Note 9 may feature a waterdrop notch, and a smaller battery pack as well. The Redmi Note 9 is also likely to feature a quad-rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary unit, and with these features at hand, it is possible that the Redmi Note 9 will be priced at around the Rs 10,000 price point.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

So far, the 'Max' variant, which is apparently the new device in the lineup, is said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is also tipped to come with features such as 90Hz refresh rate display, 64-megapixel primary rear camera and a curved glass rear, making it stand out from the crowd. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will also likely come with a larger display size, as the name suggests, and all of these features combined may bring up its pricing to about Rs 20,000.

The Redmi Note 9 series is all set to be officially unveiled in India at 12PM tomorrow (March 12). The new series of Redmi Note devices will challenge the Realme 6, the Poco F2 and other offerings from Nokia and other OEMs in India.