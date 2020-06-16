Redmi Note 9 Pro Sale Goes LIVE on Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price and Specs Here

Xiaomi has announced it would resume the sale of its mid-range smartphone Redmi Note 9 Pro later today in India at 12PM IST. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Mi India website as well as the company's e-commerce partner Amazon India. To recall, the company first launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro back in March alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. However, the device continues to be available via flash sale as the Covid-19 pandemic has caused production and supply delays. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 48-megapixel quad-rear camera setup, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset under the hood and has a large 5,020mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS display with 1080X2400 pixel-screen resolution that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood. There is an Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage than is further expandable through a dedicated microSD card.

For photography duties, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with a six-piece f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth sensing. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor that sports Artificial Intelligence-based features.

Other features of the Redmi Note 9 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Price and Sale Offers in India

The Redmi Note Pro has a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB+64GB storage variant and the 6GB+128GB model costs Rs 16,999. The phone is available in three colour options - Aurora Blue, Glaciar White, and Interstellar Black. Among the offers, customers buying the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be getting Airtel double data benefits with Rs 298 and Rs 398 unlimited packs. Having said that, the Mi Exchange which was rolled out initially is currently unavailable because of the Covid-19 crisis.