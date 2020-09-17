Redmi Note 9 Sale Today in India via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Offers and More

Xiaomi launched its budget handset the Redmi Note 9 last month in the country. The smartphone is the third handset alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max under the company's Redmi Note 9 series. The highlight features of the phone include a quad-camera setup at the back, a large 5,020mAh battery and it is also the first handset in India to introduce the MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999. There is also a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant but the pricing has not been revealed. The handset will go on sale via Amazon and Mi.com starting at 12PM noon. Sale offers include a 5-percent instant discount on HSBC Cashback cards, 5-percent (up to Rs 1500) instant discount on Bank of Baroda Credit EMI transactions, a 5-percent cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users with Prime subscription, and a 3-percent cashback for the same non-Prime cardholders. Apart from that, there is the option of no-cost EMIs for select cards.

REDMI NOTE 9 SPECIFICATIONS

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch 'Dot Display' which means it comes with a hole-punch design. However, unlike the Note 9 Pro series, it has the hole sitting on the top left corner. The display offers 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage with the option of expansion using a microSD card of up to 512GB. The quad-camera setup at the back features a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with an f/1.79 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.

Other features include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, an infrared blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back along with P2i hydrophobic nano-coating. The 5,020mAh battery 22.5W fast charging along with 9W reverse charging. Xiaomi is also bundling the fast 22.5W charger in the box. The phone will be offered in three colours- Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey.