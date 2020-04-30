Redmi Note 9 to Launch Today: Here’s How to Watch Live Stream

The Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max were launched in India last month but there was no news around the Note 9. Well, Xiaomi is now finally launching the Redmi Note 9 globally via an online event. The company usually announces devices separately for China and other parts of the globe, but it seems that due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it is going for a global launch event. Reports also say that Xiaomi will also announce the Mi Note 10 Lite, a more toned-down version of the Mi Note 10.

The launch event is scheduled to begin at 8PM UTC (5.30 PM IST). The announcements will be live-streamed on Xiaomi’s YouTube and other social accounts. Apart from the Note 9, the event might also include the announcement of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max for global markets apart from India and China.

You can catch all the announcements via the live stream embedded below:



Redmi Note 9

The Redmi Note 9 is naturally going to be a toned-down version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Leaks suggest that the handset will come with a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM. We are expecting that the Indian version will come with a Snapdragon processor.

The camera is said to include a 48-megapixel main sensor while the battery could be similar to the Note 9 Pro series rated at 5,020mAh. As usual, it will run on the company’s MIUI 11 ROM based on Android 10. There is also a rumour that the Redmi Note 9 will launch in China as the Redmi 10X with pricing starting at CNY 1,499 (Rs 16,000 approx).

Mi Note 10 Lite

The Mi Note 10 Lite is also expected to make an appearance at today’s event. The phone is going to be a more affordable version of the Mi Note 10. It will have a vertical quad-camera setup at the back and a waterdrop-style notch display. The quad-camera setup is likely to include a high-resolution camera, a wide-angle camera, a depth sensor, and a telephoto camera. The phone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 730G SoC, and a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It will be offered in Black, White, and Blue colour options.

There is no confirmation whether the Mi Note 10 Lite will be launched in India or not.

