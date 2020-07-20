Redmi Note 9 to Launch Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and More

The Redmi Note 9 is finally going to make its way to India as Xiaomi will be launching the product today via an online event. The company usually launches the Note and Note Pro devices in quick successions, but this year the company seems to be taking a different approach. The Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max, both have turned out to be successful products for the company and hopefully, the new Note 9 will continue to entice Xiaomi fans.

The launch event is scheduled for at 12PM where the company will announce the specifications, features, pricing, and availability of the phones. You can catch the live stream and announcements from the launch by heading to Xiaomi India's official social media handles including YouTube and Twitter. Alternatively, you can watch the live stream right here as we will embed the live stream as soon as it is available. The India variant of the phone is likely to be priced around the same range as the global model. To recall, the Redmi Note 9 global model is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the 3GB + 64GB storage option, and $249 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model.The Redmi Note 9 made its first appearance in China back in the month of April. We are expecting that the Indian version of the Note 9 could turn out to be slightly different from the one that was announced earlier in the year.

Redmi Note 9 Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 was announced globally earlier this year. The handset was announced with a 6.53-inch IPS display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) resolution. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a quad rear camera setup and a hole-punch notably on the top left corner, for the selfie camera. Other important features include a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The handset is priced at $199 (Rs 15,000 approx) for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option and $249 (Rs 18,500 approx) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Expect the handset to launch around the Rs 10,000 price mark considering the Redmi Note 9 Pro sells at a starting price of Rs 13,999. We are also expecting Xiaomi to launch the handset with a Snapdragon processor rather than the MediaTek SoC. There is also a rumour that the Note 9 in India could launch in a special 6GB RAM variant as well.