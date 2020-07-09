Redmi Note 9 Will ‘Soon’ Make its Way to India Teases Xiaomi

The Redmi Note 9 is finally going to launch in India as Xiaomi has started teasing the product on Twitter. The company usually launches the Note and Note Pro devices in quick successions, but this year the company seems to be taking a different approach.

The company is yet to confirm a launch date and as of now, it has only teased an image with a championship belt having the number 9 in the middle with the words ‘Redmi’ and ‘Note’ on either sides. The belt also seems to include a square design with four circles, similar to the quad-camera setup seen on the Note 9 Pro series.

Fasten your seatbelts and get set for an all new BEAST from the #Redmi family 🙌



The Redmi Note 9 was announced globally earlier this year. The handset was announced with a 6.53-inch IPS display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) resolution. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a quad rear camera setup and a hole-punch notably on the top left corner, for the selfie camera. Other important features include a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The handset is priced at $199 (Rs 15,000 approx) for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option and $249 (Rs 18,500 approx) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Expect the handset to launch around the Rs 10,000 price mark considering the Redmi Note 9 Pro sells at a starting price of Rs 13,999. We are also expecting Xiaomi to launch the handset with a Snapdragon processor rather than the MediaTek SoC.

