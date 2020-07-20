Redmi Note 9 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Quad-Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specs and More

Xiaomi has launched a new budget handset for its Indian audience. The new Redmi Note 9 has officially made its way to India and is now the third handset alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max. The highlight features of the phone include a quad-camera setup at the back, a large 5,020mAh battery and it is also the first handset in India to introduce the MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Redmi Note 9 Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch 'Dot Display' which means it comes with a hole-punch design. However unlike the Note 9 Pro series, it has the hole sitting on the top left corner. The display offers 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage with the option of expansion using a microSD card of up to 512GB. The quad-camera setup at the back features a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with an f/1.79 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.

Other features include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, an infrared blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back along with P2i hydrophobic nano-coating. The 5,020mAh battery 22.5W fast charging along with 9W reverse charging. Xiaomi is also bundling the fast 22.5W charger in the box. The phone will be offered in three colours- Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey.

Redmi Note 9 Price

The Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999. There is also a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant but the pricing has not been revealed. The handset will go on its first sale on July 24 through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Notably, the company has not introduced a 3GB RAM option that was announced for global markets.