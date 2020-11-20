Redmi Note Phones Sail Past 140 Million-Unit Sales Globally, Redmi Note 8 Series Saw 2nd Best Sales in H1 2020

Xiaomi has announced that the company sold over 140 million units of Redmi Note smartphones globally since its inception in 2014. Over the years, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched several Note-series smartphones, latest being the Redmi Note 9 lineup that was launched in India in March this year. Additionally, the Chinese smartphone maker announced that the Redmi Note 8 smartphone series was the second best selling smartphone series globally between January 1 to June 30. The global Redmi smartphone sales data was provided by Xiaomi Data Centre while the Redmi Note 8 series sale information was obtained from Omdia, Xiaomi said.

Shou Zi Chew, Xiaomi Global President also shared the development on Twitter today. In the post, Xiaomi executive said, "As of now, we've sold 140 million Redmi Note smartphones worldwide since its inception in 2014, and the Redmi Note 8 series was the 2nd best-selling smartphone series in H1 2020! What incredible milestones." At the moment, the best selling smartphone series between January 1 to June 30 remains unclear, and the company has also not specified the exact Redmi Note 8-sales figures. Back in May of this year, the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones saw more than 30 million in unit sales globally. In December 2019, Xiaomi had claimed that the company sold over 10 million units of Redmi Note 8 series globally since its launch in August 2019. Interestingly, the smartphone series is highly popular in India as the company had claimed last year that it was able to sell over a million units of Redmi Note 8 phones in just one month after its launch in the country.

This year, Xiaomi has unveiled Redmi Note 9 series that includes the vanilla Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 Pro, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Xiaomi has also not provided any sale figures for the new smartphones. Notably, Xiaomi today confirmed that a new Redmi Note 9 series would launch in China on November 26.