Redmi Pad 5G Tablet With 90Hz Display, 30W Charging Launching on April 27

Android is still not a preferred choice when one talks about tablets. Apple has completely taken over the segment while Microsoft is probably the only other ‘successful’ brand. But that is not stopping manufacturers. According to some leaks, Xiaomi is planning to launch a new Redmi branded tablet.

According to a report, the company is planning to launch the Redmi pad 5G on April 27. This will be the first tablet from the company almost two years since its last tablet. Of course, all the info is just based on some rumours, but if true, it could be a really solid option for Android lovers.

The Redmi Pad 5G is expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset, which could make it the first tablet to offer 5G connectivity. It is expected to be priced around CNY 2,000 (Rs 21,500 approx), which is substantially low considering it will offer 5G. On top of that, the tablet will have a 90Hz display as well, which is again quite rare to see at its price point.

The rest of the leaked features include a 48-megapixel Sony sensor at the back, making it the highest resolution camera on a tablet. It is also expected to offer 30W fast charging also although there is no information as to how big the battery is going to be. Even the screen size has not been mentioned. The leaked teasers do however mention a quad-speaker system, which should make it great for multimedia consumption. The teaser image also mentions ‘MIUI for Pad’ which could mean a specially tweaked version of the company’s UI made just for tablets.

The Redmi Pad 5G is expected to launch next week. The company is also expected to launch the Mi 10 Youth on the same day which is expected to feature a periscope zoom camera and 5G connectivity at an affordable price range.

