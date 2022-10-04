Redmi Pad Android Tablet With 90Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Features

Xiaomi launched its affordable Redmi Pad tablet in India on Tuesday. The new Android tablet is positioned as the budget variant of the Xiaomi Pad 5 which is available in the higher range. The Redmi Pad gets a large battery, a 2K display and is powered by a MediaTek 4G chipset. It even comes with the Android 12 version out of the box.

Redmi Pad Price In India

Redmi Pad tablet has launched for a starting price of Rs 14,999 which gets you the 3GB + 64GB model. The 4GB and 6GB variants come with 128GB storage and are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Redmi Pad will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 12,999. The tablet will start selling via offline and online stores from October 5.

Redmi Pad Specifications

Redmi Pad features a 10.61-inch 2K LCD display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate screen. It has been certified by TUV Rheinland which helps for better protection of your eyes and you have 400 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is further expandable.

Redmi Pad weighs around 465 grams, has Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers and the build quality gets special focus from the brand. The tablet runs on the Android 12-based MIUI 13 for Pad version, and Xiaomi says the tablet will get 2 versions of Android updates. It will also provide 3 years of security updates.

Being a tablet means you get an 8000mAh battery that supports 18W charging speed. It has 8-megapixel cameras on both front and back. At this price range, Redmi Pad goes up against the Realme Pad Mini, and the Oppo Pad Air among other devices in the market.

