Redmi Pro 2 Render Shows Pop-Up Camera, Suggests Snapdragon 855 Inside
The Redmi Pro 2 may well be the first Redmi phone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, along with a 48MP rear camera.
The Redmi Pro 2 might be the first Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone from the Xiaomi subsidiary’s stable. A recent render by a blogger on Weibo has showed a full-display front, with a pop-up camera mechanism storing the front camera. While it is not entirely verified if the information is true, the render corroborates with previous information, as well as a recent image of the alleged smartphone with Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, which went viral.
While the Redmi brand of devices have been segregated from Xiaomi in order to focus on mid-range devices, Redmi’s vice-president and head Lu Weibing had stated some time ago that Redmi will also launch a Snapdragon 855-powered phone, alongside Xiaomi. Furthermore, a recent image of Lei Jun showed an unidentified smartphone with a blazing red finish, which went viral in expectation of a new device in the making.
This falls in line with the latest render, that states that the device in question might be the Redmi Pro 2. From what we know so far, the Redmi Pro 2 may feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 inside, a triple rear camera setup powered by a 48MP main sensor, and a pop-out mechanism for the front camera. It is also expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
It remains to be seen how this device is positioned, since Xiaomi already has another sub-brand, Pocophone, catering to the low-price, high-spec smartphone area. There appears to be some overlapping of devices, so it might ultimately come down to different devices being used in different geographic locations.
