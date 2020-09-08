Redmi Smart Band Offers OLED Display, Heart Rate Monitor at Rs 1,599

Xiaomi has launched a new fitness band in India under its Redmi branding. The new Redmi Smart Band sits alongside the company’s Mi Band series to offer the best in class features at an even lower price point. Notably, the Redmi Smart Band competes with a variety of similar fitness trackers including prominent ones by Realme, Huawei, and the lot.

This one features a 1.08-inch colour OLED display that is noticeably larger than the AMOLED display on the Mi Band 4. The fitness band offers 24-hour heart-rate monitoring as well as five professional sports modes tracking along with sleep monitoring ability. It also comes with the usual calorie and step counters, wake to raise gesture and a 5ATM rating which means it is water-resistant to up to 50 meters of depth for 10 minutes. To charge the band, there is a USB plug on the main unit that can be accessed by removing a part of the silicon strap. This is a common design seen on a lot of affordable fitness trackers.

One can expect a battery life of about 14-days on a single charge, making it slightly less the company’s own Mi Band 4 that is claimed top offer around 20 days of battery life. Other notable features include 50 pre-loaded personalised watch faces, music control function, notification alerts, phone locator, weather forecast and more. You will get the option of four wristband colours to choose from- Black, Blue, Green, and Orange.

The Redmi Smart Band is priced at Rs 1,599 in India and will be available starting September 9. Customers can head over to Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores to buy the Redmi Smart Band.