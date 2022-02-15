Redmi Smart Band Pro vs Redmi Smart Band vs Mi Smart Band 6: What’s New, Prices And Features Compared

Redmi India has launched its latest budget fitness tracker called Redmi Smart Band Pro in the market this week. The company has got its latest model, which is the successor to the Redmi Smart Band and definitely the ‘Pro’ version that users might prefer. And then you have the Mi Smart Band 6 from Xiaomi also coming across as a decent option in this price range. So, now the question is which one of these should you buy and what is really the difference between the three fitness trackers from the brands. Here is a detailed comparison that tells you the whole story and makes your buying choice easier.

Redmi Smart Band Pro vs Redmi Smart Band vs Mi Smart Band 6: Price in India

Redmi Smart Band Pro price in India is Rs 3,999 but for a limited period you can get it for Rs 3,499 which makes it an attractive offering. Redmi Smart Band price in India is Rs 1,499 because of its features and the form factor. Mi Smart Band 6 is available in the market for Rs 3,499 as well.

Redmi Smart Band Pro vs Redmi Smart Band vs Mi Smart Band 6: Display

Redmi Smart Band Pro features a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with Always-On Display support. The screen offers 194×368 pixels resolution, which gives you a pixel density of 282 PPI. Redmi Smart Band sports a smaller 1.08-inch TFT LCD display with 120 x 220 pixels resolution and it offers screen brightness of 200 nits.

And finally, you have the Mi Smart Band 6 which gets the biggest display of the three. It comes with a 1.56-inch AMOLED display that supports 152 x 486 pixels quality and display brightness up to 450 nits.

Redmi Smart Band Pro vs Redmi Smart Band vs Mi Smart Band 6: Features

Being a fitness tracker means all the three devices give you the best possible features in their respective price range. Redmi Smart Band Pro has all the functional sensors like heart-rate tracker, SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring and sleep tracker covered. You also have 110+ sports modes supported for cycling, walking, running and rowing machine among others.

Similarly, Redmi Smart Band offers 5 sports modes, step counting, sleep checking, and all-day heart-rate monitoring. You can rely on the screen to get call or message alerts, control music and check weather.

When it comes to the Mi Smart Band 6, it has a 6-axis sensor and a PPG heart rate sensor. It supports 30 fitness modes such as yoga, indoor cycling, boxing, zumba, volleyball and more. In addition to that, it gets heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracker, and women’s health tracking ability.

The good thing is all three of them come with 5 ATM water resistance durability, which means you can wear them during workout or even while taking shower.

Redmi Smart Band Pro vs Redmi Smart Band vs Mi Smart Band 6: Battery

The main aspect about fitness tracker is the backup offered and in that regard all these three devices give you adequate support. Redmi Smart Band Pro supports 14 days battery life, which goes up to 20 days when the power saving mode is enabled. Redmi Smart Band also helps you with usage on a single charge for two weeks. And even the Mi Smart Band 6 provides you with 14 days battery support.

Redmi Smart Band Pro vs Redmi Smart Band vs Mi Smart Band 6: Which one to buy

If you have the budget, both the Redmi Smart Band Pro and the Mi Smart Band 6 give you an identical set of features, a big AMOLED screen and multiple sensors for different purposes.

But someone who is just entering the world of fitness tracker might consider the Redmi Smart Band to help them understand the use case and its effectiveness.

