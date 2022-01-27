Redmi Smart Band Pro Will Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11S in India on February 9

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has announced the launch of the Redmi Smart Band Pro fitness band in India on February 9. The launch will coincide with the Redmi Note 11S, whose launch Xiaomi confirmed earlier this week. The upcoming fitness band succeeds the Redmi Smart Band that debuted in India in September 2020. The Pro model launched globally in November 2021, and the India-specific model will likely feature the same specifications. The Redmi Band Pro features a large display that ‘almost’ makes it a smartwatch.

In terms of specifications, the global variant of the Redmi Smart Band Pro sports a 1.47-inch touch AMOLED display with 194×386 pixels resolution. The screen also has 450-nits of peak brightness that can be adjusted directly via the device. Sensors onboard include 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, and a light sensor. It includes a 200mAh battery that is touted to deliver 14-day back with standard usage and a 20-day backup with power-saving mode. Additionally, the Redmi Smart Band Pro global variant has 5ATM water-resistant build.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, and customers can use the band with Android smartphones and iPhones. The package includes one strap, one charging cable, but no power adapter. In terms of features, Redmi Smart Band Pro has 50 watch faces, 110 fitness modes (walking, cycling, treadmill, and trekking), 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracker, and sleep tracker. The Redmi Smart Band Pro also comes with a stress level calculator, deep breathing exercise, menstrual cycle tracker, and more. It charges with the proprietary magnetic charger.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has confirmed the Redmi Note 11S would come with a 108-megapixel quad rear camera, hole-punch display, and a blue colour finish. More details will be revealed by the company ahead of the official launch on February 9, alongside Redmi Smart Band Pro.

