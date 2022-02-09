Redmi Smart Band Pro With 20 Days Battery, Blood Oxygen Tracking Launched in India: Price, All Features And More

Redmi India has introduced its latest budget smart tracker called the Redmi Smart Band Pro in the market. This wearable gives you the mix of smart and fitness features, something that users desire in a pocket-friendly package. Redmi Smart Band Pro is priced at Rs 3,499 and tries to give you all the latest features without taking a hit on the battery life.

Redmi Smart Band Pro Price in India

Redmi India has launched the Redmi Smart Band Pro fitness tracker for Rs 3,999 but the company is selling the wearable at Rs 3,499 for a limited period of time. Redmi Smart Band Pro goes on sale at 12PM on February 14 and can be bought from multiple platforms like Mi Home, Amazon as well as the offline stores.

Redmi Smart Band Pro Specifications

Redmi Smart Band Pro features a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with Always-On support. The screen gets 194×368 pixels which translates into a pixel density of 282 PPI. Redmi Smart Band Pro comes powered by Apollo 3.5 processor and has a slew of fitness features to offer.

You have close to 110 workout modes available by default, which includes running, cycling, jumping rope and rowing machine among others. But it doesn’t stop there. Redmi Smart Band Pro includes functional sensors for heart-rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring via the SpO2 tracker, and sleep tracker as well.

Pair this wearable to your smartphone running Android 6.0 (or later), and iOS 10 version or higher using Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Redmi has given the wearable additional durability with 5ATM rating which makes it water resistant up to 50 metres.

Redmi Smart Band Pro manages to last through over a couple of weeks on a single charge thanks to the built-in 200mAh battery which supports charging via the bundled magnetic charger. Using the wearable on power saving mode can stretch the support for up to 20 days, as Redmi claims.

