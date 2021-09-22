Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has refreshed its TV portfolio in India with all-new Redmi Smart TV series. The new TV models come in two sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch and sit with Xiaomi’s existing models such as Mi TV 5X series, Mi QLED TV series, and Redmi Smart TV X series. Both 32-inch and 43-inch Redmi Smart TV models come with dual-speakers with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X formats for a “surround sound" experience. It also features Vivid Picture Engine (VPE), Xiaomi’s in-house image processing technology to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

In terms of specifications, the 32-inch and 43-inch Redmi Smart TVs sport a Full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree viewing angles. The series runs on Android TV 11-based PatchWatch 4 that comes with IMDb integration, universal search, kids mode with parental local, 75 free live channels, and a user centre. For connectivity, there’s Bluetooth v5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi with MIMO tech to ensure a lag-free, fast internet experience. Both Redmi Smart TVs are powered by a quad-core A35 CPU with Mali G31 MP2 GPU, 1GB RAM, and 8GB onboard storage. Interestingly, the 43-inch model is touted to deliver 20W audio output, while the 32-inch is said to offer 30W of audio output.

Stay tuned for the first sale of the #RedmiSmartTVSeries.Redmi Smart TV 32 for INR 15,999Redmi Smart TV 43 for INR 25,999 Available on https://t.co/9TUcV2lDHo, Amazon, Mi Home, Mi Stores and Mi Studios RT to spread the word now #AllRoundSmartEntertainment pic.twitter.com/XD9Ucm2MwI — Mi TV India (@MiTVIndia) September 22, 2021

Moreover, the two TVs sport two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, an AV port, and a 3.5 mm jack for a “holistic" connectivity experience. Xiaomi claims that the Redmi Smart TV series’ packaging can be repurposed as storage units, small tables, or cat houses. The 32-inch model’s price in India starts at Rs 15,999, and the 43-inch model costs Rs 25,999. The Redmi Smart TVs will be available to purchase via Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, Amazon and other offline retail partners but the exact date remains unclear. Users will have the opportunity to purchase both variants of Redmi TVs at an introductory price during a limited sale on the first day of Diwali With Mi across all our channels and on the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

