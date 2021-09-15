Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has announced the launch of new ‘Smart TV’ models in India on September 22. The launch event will take place at noon, the company announced on a dedicated microsite. The website also teases the design of the upcoming Redmi Smart TV that will be available in two sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch. Xiaomi has announced the TV models will deliver 20W audio output with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X formats for a “surround sound" experience. Xiaomi sub-brand already offers a bunch of Smart TVs in India that include the Redmi Smart TV X-series. Xiaomi also sells televisions in India at different price points under the soon-to-be-dropped ‘Mi’ branding.

The microsite notes the Redmi Smart TV series will feature Vivid Picture Engine (VPE), Xiaomi’s in-house image processing technology to deliver an immersive viewing experience. The TVs will run on Android TV 11-based PatchWall 4 out-of-the-box. Xiaomi has also revealed connectivity options such as Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and auto latency mode. Overall, the TV seems to be targeted towards a budget-oriented audience - likely priced around Rs 30,000 range. The company’s current 32-inch and 43-inch TV models are mostly priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000.

More details related to the upcoming Redmi Smart TV series are expected near the launch date. Recently, Xiaomi announced that the company will drop the shortened ‘Mi’ branding from its smartphone and other products “with an aim to unify its global brand presence." The business or the corporate side will retain the ‘Mi’ logo, which means stores and corporate offices will carry the same orange-coloured logo as earlier. Whereas, its products under the Mi branding will move towards the prefix ‘Xiaomi’ and a new logo (that simply reads Xiaomi) will be added. The Chinese tech company notes that products manufactured under Redmi will continue to carry the same moniker and logo.

