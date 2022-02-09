Redmi Smart TV X43 with 4K Display and PatchWall UI Debuts in India: Price, Features and More

Redmi India has made a slew of product launches in the market on Wednesday, and the lineup includes a new 43-inch 4K TV for buyers which is priced at Rs 28,999. Redmi is looking to up the ante in the sub-Rs 30,000 TV segment with its latest offering and bringing it with a 4K display does make it an exciting option for buyers.

Redmi Smart TV X43 Price in India, Availability

Redmi Smart TV X43 4K television has been priced at Rs 28,999 in India. Redmi Smart TV X43 goes on sale in India starting from 12PM on February 16. You can pick up the Redmi Smart TV X43 from Mi Home, Amazon, and other shopping websites in the country.

Redmi Smart TV X43 Specifications

The Redmi Smart TV X43 as the name suggests comes with a 43-inch display with support for UHD or 4K resolution at 3,840×2160 pixels, along with HDR and Dolby Vision technology. It runs on the popular PatchWall UI 4.0 version which is built over Android TV 10 platform. Using this software, people can have both their OTT and DTH content on the same interface. Redmi is also giving IMDb rating access for movies and other content on this smart TV.

TV features are incomplete without talking about their audio capability. And the Redmi Smart TV X43 gives you the best it can for the price. It comes equipped with 30W speakers that get support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X technology.

For connectivity, Redmi Smart TV X43 includes Wi-Fi, three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port so you can connect the LAN cable for wired internet, an optical port and 3.5mm headphone jack. Affordable 4K TVs in the segment also includes brands like Vu, Mi TV, Realme and Hisense among others in the market for buyers.

