Redmi Teases Upcoming Smartphone That Will Feature 64-Megapixel Camera

While the company has not shared any other details, media reports suggest that the first Redmi phone to sport such a camera might be the Redmi Note 8 or even the Redmi K30 Pro.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
While brands such as OnePlus, Asus, Samsung and others have been offering high-resolution 48-megapixel cameras this year, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi also offered the same on its Redmi Note 7 series as well as the new K20 series. But it has now teased users with a new 64-megapixel camera-equipped smartphone.

The company has posted a 64-megapixel sample image of a cat and has zoomed in all the way onto its eye, highlighting the fine details that the mobile camera is able to capture. The Global VP of Xiaomi and MD Xiaomi India took to his official Twitter handle to tease about the new development, writing, "#64MP camera phone! Redmi is entering the era of 64MP! #Xiaomi #Redmi"

While the company has not shared any other details except the image itself, media reports suggest that the first Redmi phone to sport such a camera might be the Redmi Note 8 or even the Redmi K30 Pro. However, this is not the first time that Xiaomi has revealed a smartphone with a 64-megapixel smartphone. According to XDA, there were references to a 64-megapixel dual-camera device in the MIUI Camera app last month as well. And while one is not sure whether it is the same phone, it is clear that a 64-megapixel Xiaomi phone isn’t far. Apart from Redmi, Realme teased a 64-megapixel quad-camera phone last month as well, and while Realme confirmed that it’s using the Samsung GW-1 sensor, Redmi hasn’t disclosed its sensor details yet. Notably, the Samsung GW-1 sensor is able to snap full-resolution 64-megapixel images, but it uses pixel-binning for low-light situations.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

