Redmi to Launch Its First Smartwatch in India on May 13, Redmi Watch Incoming?

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has announced the launch of its first smartwatch in India on May 13. The Chinese tech giant will also launch the Redmi Note 10S on the same day at a virtual event. Currently, Redmi sells the fitness band Redmi Smart Band Black in India at Rs 1,399. On the other, Xiaomi sells the Mi Watch Revolve Chrome smartwatch in a silver colour finish at Rs 8,999 (MRP Rs 15,999) alongside different Mi fitness smart bands. Redmi has not mentioned the name of the wearable in the tweet; however, upon a close look, it appears the wearable shown in the teaser video is the Redmi Watch launched in November 2020. Xiaomi is yet to confirm this development.

If the speculation of the wearable being Redmi Watch is accurate, we can expect the smartwatch to feature a 1.4-inch touch display and a single button on the side for managing some of the navigational aspects. Currently, the Redmi Watch available in China comes in black, white, green, blue and pink colours. Other notable features include a heart rate monitor, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, and waterproofing up to 50 meters in depth. It can be managed by the Xiaomi Mi Fit. The company had said that the Redmi Watch can deliver seven days of battery life in standard mode and up to 12 days in the power-saving mode. It features more than 120 watch faces. Moreover, the device weighs around 35 grams, which is lighter than the Mi Watch Revolve that weighs 40 grams.

Get ready to #WearYourVibe peeps! #Redmi‘s FIRST is all set to arrive with the #SavageBeast #RedmiNote10S on 13/05/21! Got what it takes to pass that #vibecheck? ✅Keep your eyes on our page! Get Notified: https://t.co/YHvH7ZBIgR RT if we got you vibin! pic.twitter.com/Lf7uHcyWdn — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 4, 2021

To recall, the Redmi Watch debuted in China with a price tag of CNY 299, which is roughly Rs 3,400.

